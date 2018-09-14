Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Regional Airport Receives nearly $2 Million in Grant Money

Anthony Scott
Sep. 14 2018
The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority Commission with $1,714,916.00 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle, and to rehabilitate the apron.

Congressmen Collin C. Peterson announced that several regional airports across the seventh district will receive grants from USDOT.

“As a pilot I understand the importance of our rural airports, all of which improve options for transportation and commerce for their communities,” Peterson said. “The goal for any airport is flyer safety and these grants help them work towards that goal.”

Along with Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Long Prairie, Thief River Falls, and Winsted Regional Airports also applied for a grant and were awarded funds for infrastructure upgrades and improving safety operations.

Below are the details for what the grants will be used for in each airport:

  • Bemidji Regional Airport Authority Commission will receive $1,714,916.00 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle, and to rehabilitate the apron.
  • City of Detroit Lakes has been awarded $4,307,346.00 to construct a runway safety area at Wething Field.
  • City of Long Prairie will receive $1,059,871.00 for the runway extension at Todd Field.
  • Thief River Falls Regional Airport Authority is awarded $2,653,914.00 to reconstruct the apron and taxiway.
  • City of Winsted has been awarded $1,435,797.00 for runway reconstruction at Winsted Municipal Airport.

For more information please visit the USDOT website.

 

