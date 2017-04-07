Bemidji Police Seeks Assistance In Identifying Multiple Persons Of Interest
The public is asked to help identify multiple people wanted in connection with a series of ongoing investigations. The Bemidji Police Department has released images of the people on their Facebook page in hopes that someone will recognize them.
If you know any of the following people, you are asked to call BPD with the photo reference number. The public can also privately message the department on their Facebook page.
The department has not publicly said why they are seeking the following people.
