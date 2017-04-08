Bemidji Police Department Holds Meeting To Discuss Body Cameras
Since legislation allowing for police body cameras and the footage to be shared publicly became effective in August, law enforcement agencies, including the Bemidji Police Department, are looking to purchase the equipment. Our Mal Meyer tells us how the addition could help both police officers and residents alike.
According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, the hope is to have body cameras available for the entire police force by August.
