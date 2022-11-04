Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Girls

Lakeland PBS

Jordan Lussier (left) and Nadina Kinder-Stone (right) were last seen Thursday near the 800 block of America Ave. in Bemidji. (Photos courtesy Bemidji Police Department)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

Police officials tell Lakeland News there is no indication of an abduction and it’s assumed they walked away, but they are looking for information about their whereabouts.

13-year-old Jordan Lussier was last seen today near the 800 block of America Ave. Jordan is described as being 5’3″ tall and 120 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, black leggings, and camo shoes, and may be on a bright green or blue bike.

11-year-old Nadina Kinder-Stone was also last seen today near the 800 block of America Ave. and might be in the Nymore area or Miles Ave. area. Nadina is described as being 5’0″ tall and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a sweatshirt, black pants, and black/white shoes. Nadina may also be on a bright green or blue bike.

If you have any information regarding either girl’s whereabouts, please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

