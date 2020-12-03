Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Middle School Teachers Adapting to First Week of Distance Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 2 2020

Just three days into the move to a full distance learning model, and school staff at Bemidji Middle School say that this round of teaching distantly was a much more seamless transition compared to the one in spring.

On November 18, the Bemidji School District sent out a release stating that due to an increased amount of COVID-19 cases in the area, both the middle and high school must transition into the distance learning method.

Students logged into their first day this past Monday, and school officials are seeing high attendance rates as well as student engagement. School staff are hopeful that if students have to learn distantly for the rest of the year, it will be a successful one.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Sanford Health in Northern Minnesota Discusses COVID-19 Treatment

Minnesotans Urged to Follow COVID-19 Guidelines to Protect Emergency Workers

Essentia Health Creates COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

Lakewood Health System Says They’re Meeting COVID-19 Demand

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.