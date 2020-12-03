Bemidji Middle School Teachers Adapting to First Week of Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Just three days into the move to a full distance learning model, and school staff at Bemidji Middle School say that this round of teaching distantly was a much more seamless transition compared to the one in spring.

On November 18, the Bemidji School District sent out a release stating that due to an increased amount of COVID-19 cases in the area, both the middle and high school must transition into the distance learning method.

Students logged into their first day this past Monday, and school officials are seeing high attendance rates as well as student engagement. School staff are hopeful that if students have to learn distantly for the rest of the year, it will be a successful one.

