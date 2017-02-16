DONATE

Bemidji Middle School Student Headed To Multi Regional Spelling Bee

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 15 2017
“My mom is excited about everything,” said Spelling Bee Competitor Juliana Tollefson. “She was crazy about this.”

When Julian Tollefson was in the second grade she participated in her first spelling bee. Fast forward to today she’s an eighth grader at Bemidji Middle School that will compete in the Multi Regional spelling bee on Feb. 21 in Fergus Falls.

“Like in elementary school they have all the spelling bees and I was kind of like always in them,” said Tollefson.

Tollefson was recognized as a “Spelltacular” winner and came in first place at her school before advancing to the Regional Spelling Bee.

“It makes it easier to learn, I guess,”said Tollefson. “I get a better vocabulary.”

The ongoing support Tollefson receives from friends, teacher and her family including her mother, Tara Skarp, have made a difference.

“My mom and dad will help me study,” said Tollefson. “My family will read off some words that I can spell.”

“I’m excited for her something that we’re kind of passionate about, literacy, and being able to communicate effectively,” said Tara Skarp, Juliana’s mother.

You can say being a part of the spelling bee is a family tradition. Even Skarp participated in some when she was in school. Skarp also works at the high school in special education and wants Juliana to succeed.

“Knowing how to spell whether it be written or oral she’ll be able to communicate effectively in the future,” said Skarp.

The winner of the Multi Regional Spelling Bee will then head to Washington, D.C. for the national competition.

Haydee Clotter
Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Beltrami County Veterans Home May Receive Long Awaited Funding

A long awaited veterans home in Beltrami County may be one step closer to fruition. State Reps. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, and Matt Bliss,
Posted on Feb. 16 2017

