Bemidji Middle and High Schools Switching To Virtual Learning

Nick UrsiniNov. 18 2020

Bemidji Schools are shifting to distance learning for grades six through 12 starting after Thanksgiving.

The last day of hybrid learning will be Friday, November 20th. After Thanksgiving break, students will begin using the distance learning model.

The school week will return to five days of learning while Wednesdays will resume being an instructional day.

The middle and high schools will develop a plan to distribute textbooks and materials to each student so that each student will have what they need to learn remotely.

There will be no change for elementary schools at this time. They will continue operating with in-person model, but will begin preparing for a possible switch to distance learning after the New Year.

A final determination regarding the instructional model for pre-school and elementary students when schools resume will be made no later than Wednesday, December 30th.

