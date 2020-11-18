Bemidji Middle and High Schools Switching To Virtual Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Schools are shifting to distance learning for grades six through 12 starting after Thanksgiving.

The last day of hybrid learning will be Friday, November 20th. After Thanksgiving break, students will begin using the distance learning model.

The school week will return to five days of learning while Wednesdays will resume being an instructional day.

The middle and high schools will develop a plan to distribute textbooks and materials to each student so that each student will have what they need to learn remotely.

There will be no change for elementary schools at this time. They will continue operating with in-person model, but will begin preparing for a possible switch to distance learning after the New Year.

A final determination regarding the instructional model for pre-school and elementary students when schools resume will be made no later than Wednesday, December 30th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today