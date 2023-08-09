Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Mayor Prince, Councilor Thayer at Greater Bemidji Event on Wednesday

Lakeland News — Aug. 8 2023

If you’re interesting in hearing more about emerging issues in the city of Bemidji as well as current community projects, Greater Bemidji will be holding a summer Community Update slated for tomorrow morning.

The update features Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and Council Member At-Large Audrey Thayer and will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at Greater Bemidji, located downtown in the Mayflower Building at 102 1st St. W. Community members are asked to come prepared to engage and ask questions that are important to moving the community forward as Minnesota’s emerging regional center.

Following the update, there will also be an open house at Greater Bemidji’s LaunchPad from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

