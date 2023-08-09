Bemidji Mayor Prince, Councilor Thayer at Greater Bemidji Event on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re interesting in hearing more about emerging issues in the city of Bemidji as well as current community projects, Greater Bemidji will be holding a summer Community Update slated for tomorrow morning.

The update features Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and Council Member At-Large Audrey Thayer and will run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at Greater Bemidji, located downtown in the Mayflower Building at 102 1st St. W. Community members are asked to come prepared to engage and ask questions that are important to moving the community forward as Minnesota’s emerging regional center.

Following the update, there will also be an open house at Greater Bemidji’s LaunchPad from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today