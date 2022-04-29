Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Charged with Felony for Alleged Narcotics Sale

Lakeland News — Apr. 29 2022

Matthew Hansen

A 42-year-old Bemidji man is charged with a first-degree felony for allegedly selling 50 grams or more of a narcotic within a 90-day period.

Matthew James Sander Hansen was arrested on April 27th following a drug distribution investigation. Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home in an Alps Court trailer park just west of Bemidji.

Drug agents found 66 grams of a white powder that field tested positive for fentanyl. According to the criminal complaint in the case, the fentanyl seized is valued at $12,000 and would amount to more than 2,500 salable dosage units.

Agents also found 3 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of methamphetamines, and 29 grams of marijuana, as well as numerous items used by dealers to sell and distribute drugs.

Lakeland News

