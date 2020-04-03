Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Arrested With Over Five Pounds Of Meth

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 3 2020

Trent Michael Holden

A Bemidji man was arrested after drug force agents found over five pounds of methamphetamine, 21 pills of ecstasy, $4,000 in cash, and a 9mm handgun in his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on March 27th, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents were conducting an ongoing investigation into Trent Michael Holden’s continued methamphetamine trafficking in Northern Minnesota. Holden was driving an older model blue-grey Chevrolet Silverado when Beltrami County Sheriff’s Sergeant Tony Petrie conducted a traffic stop based upon development of probable cause.

Holden was stopped on Irvine Avenue in Bemidji at approximately 8 p.m. Sergeant Petrie noticed that Holden appeared to be impaired by a controlled substance. Holden was directed out of the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine smoking device. Sergeant Petrie conducted a search of the vehicle and found five pounds of meth, ecstasy pills, cash and a handgun.

Holden was previously arrested by PBDTF agents on February 15, 2020, for being in possession of 450 grams of methamphetamine and $34,852 in cash, as well as a firearm, in the Park Rapids area. Holden was charged with 1st-degree drug trafficking, and illegal possession of a firearm. Within two days of his arraignment, Holden was able to post the $40,000 bail.

Holden also has three previous convictions for possessing methamphetamine and could face up to 50 years in prison. Holden has an unconditional bail set at $500,000 and is to appear in court next week.

