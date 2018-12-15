Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Jaycees Surprise Area Veterans With A Special Christmas Gift

Josh Peterson
Dec. 15 2018
This story began as an idea that was implemented last summer during the Bemidji Jaycees 74th Annual Water Carnival. Military veterans, friends and families all gathered on the 4th of July to take part in the first ever Warrior March, as a way to band together to help veterans in need.

Fast forward five months, and the proceeds raised from the march were donated to veterans who were recognized as in need.

With a giant check in hand and a ring of the doorbell, the first of two checks was presented, leaving the family of Aaron Jensen surprised by the gift.

The next stop was southwest of Bemidji in Becida, where another unexpecting veteran was about to get a Christmas surprise. With heartfelt gratitude, the surprise hasn’t sunk in for Marvin McCollum, leaving another veteran family with some much needed hope.

It was along the Paul Bunyan Park trail that the Warrior March began on the 4th of July, and this year’s recipients can only hope that the Warrior March will continue to grow.

The Warrior March will be held again on the 4th of July in 2019 and is already on the schedule for the 75th Annual Water Carnival.

Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

