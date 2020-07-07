Bemidji Jaycees Host First Ever “Unparade” For 4th of July

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Fourth of July weekend is known for fireworks, BBQs, and parades. While some social gatherings may have looked different this year, Bemidji still had a way to host a very special parade.

It was a warm Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Center where 25 different floats were set up in the parking lot for the first ever Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand “Unparade”. The reason for the unique set-up this year was to follow CDC guidelines.

This meant that the floats stayed stationary and people were able to drive through the lot in their cars to see all the fun. This year may have looked a little different, but the excitement was the same. There were even some unexpected benefits, namely that guests could stay cool in their cars on the hot July afternoon.

This was also a special day for the Bemidji High School Marching Band, who were there to bring the noise. It was their only performance of the summer. For some seniors, this will be their last chance to play with their band.

But in a time full of cancellations for everyone, this was a chance to celebrate. The route for cars snaked through the parking lot. The last sight for cars to see while picking up their bag of goodies is that even Paul and Babe were wearing their masks.

The Bemidji Jaycees put on the parade and they were also responsible for the fireworks show. They also did some extra virtual events earlier in the month to celebrate the season and the holiday.

