Bemidji Homicide Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Nathan Green — Feb. 21 2020

Antonio Parkhurst

An 18-year-old homicide suspect is in custody with a second-degree murder charge pending at the Beltrami County Jail.

Antonio Parkhurst was booked Wednesday night in connection with a Bemidji shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened late Monday night when a 17-year-old male came to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with a gunshot wound. A second man was found shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

