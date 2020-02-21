Bemidji Homicide Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder
An 18-year-old homicide suspect is in custody with a second-degree murder charge pending at the Beltrami County Jail.
Antonio Parkhurst was booked Wednesday night in connection with a Bemidji shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened late Monday night when a 17-year-old male came to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with a gunshot wound. A second man was found shot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
