Bemidji Home Heavily Damaged in Fire, No Injuries Reported

Mary BalstadMar. 1 2022

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

A home in Bemidji suffered extensive damage following a fire Monday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

23 firefighters and eight pieces of equipment responded to the single-story house located on the 2900 block of Birchmont Dr. NE. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from a basement window.

Firefighters applied water to the exterior of the building before entering through the rear door and extinguishing the fire. They were on scene for about two hours.

Both the home and its contents sustained damage, but there were no reports of injuries. In a press release, Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is thought to be accidental.

