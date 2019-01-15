Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Girls Hockey Hits the Ice on Hockey Day Minnesota Rink

Jan. 15 2019
The months of waiting are about to come to an end as we have finally reached the week of Hockey Day Minnesota. The outdoor rink is ready and teams have already hit the ice, beginning with junior teams this past weekend.

The Bemidji girls hockey team had a practice today to prepare for their game on Thursday. The team was shrieking with excitement as they first skated out on the ice, and while they only had an hour to practice, they made sure to enjoy every minute of it.

“It was awesome,” says senior winger Maggie Marcotte. “It was so cool, I had so much fun just knowing I was skating on Hockey Day Minnesota. I’m excited for what’s to come, and I know the whole team is.”

“Every Wednesday we usually come out here and see how it’s looking, and now that all the boards are up and light are up it’s super pretty out here,” says senior goalie Brooklyn Delap. “It should be just a fun weekend.”

The Lumberjacks takes on Woodbury Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

