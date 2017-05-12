Bemidji Gander Mountain Will Not Reopen After Liquidation
In a Twitter message Thursday evening, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said that the Bemidji Gander Mountain Location would not re-open after an inventory liquidation sale.
The outdoor equipment company filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March. In a statement, the company said it had “experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce. ”
Lemonis had said that some of the stores would re-open after their liquidation sales under the name Gander Outdoors. He offered store transfers and jobs for current employees in stores that would not re-open.
The Forest Lake, Duluth and Lakeville locations will stay open “with landlord cooperation”. In other messages with Twitter users, Lemonis said that landlords had changed deals with the company, which is why some other stores would not stay open.
The St. Cloud location will also permanently close it doors as well. The fate of the Baxter location has not been announced yet.
