Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Fire

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a garage fire this morning that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to out buildings and contents. The fire happened at the 3000 block of Island View Dr. NE and was reported at 1:56 a.m.

Eleven firefighters, two engines and two tenders arrived on the scene and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to the home. Authorities were on the scene for three hours.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department, but it appears to be accidental.

The fire department was assisted on the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Bemidji Ambulance Service.