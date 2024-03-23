Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Fire Department Called to 2 Fires in the Area on Friday

Lakeland News — Mar. 23 2024

Fire on Birchmont Beach Road in Turtle River Township (Credit: Bemidji Fire Department)

It was a busy day for the Bemidji Fire Department on Friday as they got called to two separate fires in the area.

Shortly after 1:30 in the afternoon, firefighters responded to a report of a grass fire on the 12000 block of Birchmont Beach Road in Turtle River Township. A barn-type structure and multiple vehicles were on fire. Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR were present as the wind-driven wildland fire grew to include structures and threatened other neighboring structures. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours.

As units were clearing the fire, a second one was reported on Elliot Road in Frohn Township at about 4:30 p.m. A wildfire there had engulfed a trailer and a temporary installation, and the fire was also threatening nearby permanent structures. Firefighters quickly responded and were able to protect a house and a large shop.

At the conclusion of both fires, there was quite a bit of property loss for both parties, but residential structures were saved. With conditions being dry right now, Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood warned the public to use caution when burning.

“I think it’s important, especially this time of year and with the winter we’ve had, that we have to be very, very aware of the dangers of wildfire[s] and how we’re using fire,” said Sherwood. “So use common sense, and when we’re burning, make sure we’re paying attention to the DNR website, we’re paying attention to the weather, but also to Bemidji Fire Department in the messages we’re sending out there as our environment is very, very dry. So, use common sense and don’t burn when you’re not allowed to.”

No injuries were reported from either fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

