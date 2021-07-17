Bemidji Diver To Be Featured on Discovery Channel Show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji diver will soon be featured on a Discovery Channel show searching for lost treasure.

The show, called “Expedition Unknown” and hosted by Josh Gates, will feature Dan Carlson, owner of The Dive Depot in Bemidji.

This is actually the second time the staff of The Dive Depot will be featured on the show. The first was surrounding the hunt for the ruby slippers in Grand Rapids. The new episode was filmed in Wisconsin, involves the mystery of the gangster John Dillinger and a confrontation he had in northern Wisconsin.

The episode will premiere on Wednesday, July 21 on the Discovery Channel.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today