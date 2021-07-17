Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Diver To Be Featured on Discovery Channel Show

Betsy Melin — Jul. 16 2021

A Bemidji diver will soon be featured on a Discovery Channel show searching for lost treasure.

The show, called “Expedition Unknown” and hosted by Josh Gates, will feature Dan Carlson, owner of The Dive Depot in Bemidji.

This is actually the second time the staff of The Dive Depot will be featured on the show. The first was surrounding the hunt for the ruby slippers in Grand Rapids. The new episode was filmed in Wisconsin, involves the mystery of the gangster John Dillinger and a confrontation he had in northern Wisconsin.

The episode will premiere on Wednesday, July 21 on the Discovery Channel.

By — Betsy Melin

