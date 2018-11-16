Bemidji Community Theater Presents “Camelot”

The Bemidji Community Theater is bringing medieval magic to the stage with their production of Camelot. The musical tells the story King Arthur and his struggles after his arranged marriage to Queen Guenevere. Soon, a love triangle forms between the king, Guenevere and a member of the round table, Lancelot. The actors say there will be something for everyone in the show.

Jeffery Willis, who plays Lancelot, says, “The great thing about this play is that it spans so many emotions from comedy to drama to, I mean, to sadness. I mean there’s a lot of everything in there. There’s something for everyone.”

Chuck Deeter who plays King Arthur, adds, “Arthur represents the ideal, the noble commitment to doing what’s right, to justice – as we say in the play, right, honor and justice.”

Tickets for Camelot can be purchased at Iverson Corner Drug Store or Ken K. Thompson Jewelry in Bemidji. Dates for the show can be found here.