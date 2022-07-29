Bemidji Community Garden Plots See Rise in Participation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic put social distancing and telecommunicating front and center while in-person interactions took a back seat. Now, some people are looking for ways to reconnect that doe snot involve a computer.

A hobby that cultivated interest during the initial lockdown and has seen continual growth is gardening. Bemidji’s Park & Recreation Department also saw growth, with three separate community plots being filled with fruits, vegetables and people.

Tomatoes, green beans and sweet peas are not the only aspect growing in the community gardens as new and old gardeners returned to one of the plots’ busiest summers. These plots are one way for community members to come together through a shared interest.

Part of the funding for these plots come from the Statewide Health Improvement Program (S.H.I.P.). With a focus on promoting healthy lifestyles such as being outdoors and living farm-to-table, this program is seeing success in the area.

However, for new and old enthusiasts, there are two important aspects to remember. Starting small and continually gaining knowledge.

And, with a fenced in area that keeps larger pests such as deer out of the plots, knowing how much water and sunshine a plant needs is important to keep the produce alive inside of the garden.

The garden plots are run seasonally from March through October. The cost is between $15 and $30 depending on the size. There are limited spaces in each of the community gardens. More information can be found on the Bemidji city website.

