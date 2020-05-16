Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm in Need of Volunteers

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 15 2020

The Bemidj Community Food Shelf farm is asking for the public’s help to continue to provide fresh food to residents in need. The food shelf is seeking family units and individual volunteers who can help plant fruits and vegetables during this difficult time.

The food shelf has served 45% more households since the COVID-19 crisis began, and it relies on volunteers to help keep food going out to the community.

For anyone who like to volunteer, please visit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website at bcfsmn.org for more information.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

