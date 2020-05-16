Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm in Need of Volunteers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidj Community Food Shelf farm is asking for the public’s help to continue to provide fresh food to residents in need. The food shelf is seeking family units and individual volunteers who can help plant fruits and vegetables during this difficult time.

The food shelf has served 45% more households since the COVID-19 crisis began, and it relies on volunteers to help keep food going out to the community.

For anyone who like to volunteer, please visit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website at bcfsmn.org for more information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today