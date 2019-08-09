Lakeland PBS
Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews Facing Allegations

Aug. 9 2019

Bemidji City Council members deliberated for almost five hours on Thursday, August 8 about allegations against City Manager Nate Mathews during a special closed council meeting. Not much is known at this time about the allegations except that there was a complaint against Mathews as an employee of the City.

A motion was unanimously approved stating that the City Council affirms its current support of Nate Mathews as City Manager. Mayor Rita Albecht will consult with legal counsel to take appropriate actions.

The City of Bemidji is planning to retain a third-party counsel to facilitate a collaborative process to attempt to resolve the issues related to the issues underlying the allegations against Mathews. It was requested that Mathews and each member of the Bemidji Alliance Leadership Council participate in the collaborative process.

Brandon Fitzsimmons, an attorney with Flaherty & Hood, P.A. in St. Paul, has been engaged as special legal counsel to the City Council. Fitzsimmons could not comment on the role of Bemidji Alliance Leadership Council in the allegations. Fitzsimmons could also not comment as to when the allegations were made.

Mathews has been employed by the City as City Manager since April 2015. The City has never taken any disciplinary action against Mathews.

Lakeland News will be updating this story when more information becomes available.

