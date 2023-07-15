Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Finance Director Ron Eischens Resigns from Position

Lakeland News — Jul. 14 2023

Ron Eischens

Longtime Bemidji city finance director Ron Eischens has resigned from his position.

According to information in this week’s Bemidji City Council packet, Eischens resigned effective July 11th.

To help fill Eischens’ job duties, city staff reached out to Abdo Financial Solutions. The company provides financial management services for local governments and has decades of experience working within both city and county offices.

The city council will consider passing a motion at its next meeting authorizing the acting city manager to enter into a professional services agreement with Abdo Financial Solutions on a time and expense basis not to exceed $40,000.

By — Lakeland News

