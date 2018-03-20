DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji City Council Rejects Bids For Carnegie Library Project

Nathan Green
Mar. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

All bids for the Bemidji Carnegie Library Project were rejected Monday night by the Bemidji City Council.

The bids came in significantly higher than expected and out of reach to be covered by the project’s fundraising committees. They were a million dollars more expensive than expected, so the council gave the Carnegie Committee a brief extension to dissect the bids and find an affordable option for the project. Cutting the cost of the project may be hard to do, but all options are now on the table.

The city council gave the Carnegie Committee until June 1st to find and present a cost-effective viable option for the project. The push to save the landmark building began over six years ago.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council To Decide Fate Of Carnegie Library Building

Bemidji Votes To Annex Property For New Elementary School

Bemidji Takes A Look At Cold Weather Vehicle Testing Concerns

South Shore Site Selected For 2019 Hockey Day Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Clayton, Thank you so much for the prompt correction and the addition of releva... Read More

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

Latest Story

Republicans Gather With Hopes of Keeping Beltrami County Red

Area Republicans came together over the weekend to officially kick off the campaign 2018 season, which for Republicans is unlike any campaign
Posted on Mar. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Republicans Gather With Hopes of Keeping Beltrami County Red

Posted on Mar. 19 2018

World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns To Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 19 2018

Community Spotlight: Local Teen Confronts Mental Illness Through Children's Book

Posted on Mar. 19 2018

Miss Minnesota United States 2018 Crowned In Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 19 2018

Brainerd Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Parade

Posted on Mar. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.