Bemidji City Council Continues Discussion on Displaying Tribal Flags

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji is one step closer to displaying the flags of surrounding tribes at City Hall.

After an on-and-off discussion since 2021 about displaying the flags for the Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth nations, the council came to a unanimous decision on Nov. 14 to pursue the possibility.

By displaying the flags either in the chambers or in the foyer of City Hall, this would be another step toward recognizing both surrounding tribal nations and the Native American citizens of Bemidji.

The council met during a work session on Nov. 28 to continue the discussion of where city staff is currently in this process. At this work session, communication and policy discussion took precedence.

City staff report they have been in contact with representatives from Leech Lake and Red Lake. No formal action was taken at the meeting, but councilors hope to continue this discussion and process.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today