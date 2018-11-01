Bemidji City Council Candidates Answer Questions Through Public Forum
The council chambers were filled with those wanting to know more about their candidates for the Bemidji City Council. Citizens for an Informed Electorate, who held last night’s event, relayed questions such as the issue of annexation from the audience to the candidates.
Passionate answers were given when it came to a question regarding the statement of “Bemidji First,” a slogan for some of the council candidates.
With the election less than a week away, these candidates will be out door knocking and making phone calls to earn your support.
After the city council forum was completed, candidates for mayor took questions in a separate forum.
The candidates in next week’s election for Bemidji City Council are:
- Michael Beard and Jamie Thibodeaux – Ward 2
- Richard Lehmann (incumbent) and Emelie Rivera – Ward 4
- Don Heinonen and Jim Thompson – At Large
