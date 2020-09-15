Bemidji, Brainerd Firefighters Among Those in MN to Combat Oregon Wildfires

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Governor Tim Walz announced today that Minnesota will be sending two firefighting task forces to help combat wildfires in Oregon.

The task forces will come from across the state, including the Bemidji, Brainerd, Motley, and Crosslake Fire Departments, and be composed of 29 firefighters and nine trucks total. Oregon officials have requested aid from 10 task forces across the Country.

The Bemidji team will be leaving early Tuesday morning for an 18-day work assignment.

