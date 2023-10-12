Bemidji Boys’ Soccer to Face Rival Brainerd in Section Quarters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji boys’ soccer beings the Section 8AAA tournament tomorrow against rival Brainerd. The three-seeded Lumberjacks will host the five-seeded Warriors in a repeat of a game played back on Sept. 23, and the Jacks would like to replicate the result – a 4-0 win – and prove it was no fluke.

Bemidji’s 11-2-3 record speaks for itself, though, and they enter the section tournament on a five-game win streak (each of them a shutout) and an unbeaten record over their last 11 contests. The Lumberjacks have outscored opponents 53-11, led by forward Isaac Stone with 22 goals and goalkeeper Kellen Heuer, who’s spent over a thousand minutes in the net with a .874 save percentage.

Since Bemidji got the three seed, they get to host. Their matchup versus Brainerd is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 PM at Chet Anderson Stadium. It’s their first time earning a home playoff game with a Class AAA designation.

