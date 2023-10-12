Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer to Face Rival Brainerd in Section Quarters

Lakeland News — Oct. 11 2023

Bemidji boys’ soccer beings the Section 8AAA tournament tomorrow against rival Brainerd. The three-seeded Lumberjacks will host the five-seeded Warriors in a repeat of a game played back on Sept. 23, and the Jacks would like to replicate the result – a 4-0 win – and prove it was no fluke.

Bemidji’s 11-2-3 record speaks for itself, though, and they enter the section tournament on a five-game win streak (each of them a shutout) and an unbeaten record over their last 11 contests. The Lumberjacks have outscored opponents 53-11, led by forward Isaac Stone with 22 goals and goalkeeper Kellen Heuer, who’s spent over a thousand minutes in the net with a .874 save percentage.

Since Bemidji got the three seed, they get to host. Their matchup versus Brainerd is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 PM at Chet Anderson Stadium. It’s their first time earning a home playoff game with a Class AAA designation.

By — Lakeland News

