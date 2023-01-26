Bemidji Boys Basketball Hitting Stride with a Month Left in Regular Season Play

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji boys basketball team’s current three-game win streak is their longest win streak of the season to date. The Lumberjacks held off Hermantown 78-76, ran by Hibbing 82-28, and got a close section 8AAAA win over St. Cloud Tech 56-54 on Tuesday.

What’s been the difference lately is Bemidji’s consistency on both sides of the ball and their ability to pull games out late. The Lumberjacks are led by seniors Isaac Severts, Ethan Biehn, and Dan Clusiau. Severts passed the 1,000 point milestone last week, becoming just the eighth Bemidji boys basketball player to ever pass the historic mark.

Bemidji will have a tough task on Friday, Jan. 27 when 13-1 Thief River Falls travels to take on the Lumberjacks.