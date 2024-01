Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Lumberjacks came into Moorhead on a three-game win streak but were unable to beat the Spuds, who won 78-40. Bemidji is now 6-7 with a chance to get back to .500 against Big Lake on Saturday.

