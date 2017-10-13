DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Begins This Weekend

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

A weekend of fun running events for children and adults is how you can describe the 5th Annual Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon.

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Course

“To hear people talk about the Blue Ox like it’s kind of a staple here, it’s kind of a thing, to make sure it became Bemidji’s own event,” said Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Director Philip Knutson.

The goal is to make runners feel like they’re a part of Bemidji no matter where they come from. Runners represent 26 states and three Canadian provinces.

“We try and get them downtown to the businesses, restaurants and etc.,” said Knutson. “We just try and get them to see and be a part of the whole community while they’re here.”

The biggest difference this year is what will greet runners as they cross the start and finish line.

“A big blue inflatable arch with the blue ox horns on them,” said Knutson.

Of the nearly 1,300 participants everyone will go home with a shirt and one of these medals.

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Medal

“Everybody seems to be out there for a different purpose and that’s kind of neat,” said Knutson. “Overcoming something, it was a goal, it was a bucket-list or checklist item.”

All of the races start and finish at the Sanford Center, including a 26K that loops around the lake and a kids course. Paul and Babe will await runners as they make their way.

“The full marathon now leaves the Sanford Center and actually will go over the walking bridge on the trail, through downtown, it’ll head north on Beltrami,” said Knutson. “Then on 15th it’ll go all the way across the highway and then back towards town on the trail.”

In past years, runners have dealt with rain, wind and cold temperatures. The cold can be helpful during endurance long runs. We’ll see who will be named the champion.

Click this link for the runner’s guide for the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Weekend

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

24 Hour Gaming Marathon

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Crane Meadows Hosting 6th Annual Disabled Deer Hunt

The past two days have been chilly outside but that didn’t keep people with disabilities from going out for the annual Disabled Deer Hunt
Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Crane Meadows Hosting 6th Annual Disabled Deer Hunt

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Target Joins Other Retailers In Offering Voice Shopping

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All Day Preschool

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Public Information Meeting For Improvement Project In Crow Wing County

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.