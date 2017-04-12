Bemidji Baseball Enters Season With High Expectations
Though the Bemidji Baseball team fell short of their goal of a state tourney berth a season ago, that doesn’t mean expectations have changed for this year’s group. In fact, not making the state tournament, made this group that much hungrier.
The Jacks lose nine players from a season ago, but, led by junior Otto Grimm and seniors Caleb Carlson and George Loxtercamp, they are confident in the group they have returning. Offense wasn’t a problem for Bemidji last year, as the team hit just under a .300 clip. But one area they felt they did need to address was their pitching. And if they can figure that out, they believe there’s nothing to stop them from making state.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More
Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More