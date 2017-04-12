Bemidji Baseball Enters Season With High Expectations

Though the Bemidji Baseball team fell short of their goal of a state tourney berth a season ago, that doesn’t mean expectations have changed for this year’s group. In fact, not making the state tournament, made this group that much hungrier.

The Jacks lose nine players from a season ago, but, led by junior Otto Grimm and seniors Caleb Carlson and George Loxtercamp, they are confident in the group they have returning. Offense wasn’t a problem for Bemidji last year, as the team hit just under a .300 clip. But one area they felt they did need to address was their pitching. And if they can figure that out, they believe there’s nothing to stop them from making state.