DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Baseball Enters Season With High Expectations

Justin Prince
Apr. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Though the Bemidji Baseball team fell short of their goal of a state tourney berth a season ago, that doesn’t mean expectations have changed for this year’s group. In fact, not making the state tournament, made this group that much hungrier.

The Jacks lose nine players from a season ago, but, led by junior Otto Grimm and seniors Caleb Carlson and George Loxtercamp, they are confident in the group they have returning. Offense wasn’t a problem for Bemidji last year, as the team hit just under a .300 clip. But one area they felt they did need to address was their pitching. And if they can figure that out, they believe there’s nothing to stop them from making state.

Justin Prince
Contact the Author Justin Prince
jprince@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland Currents: Local Government Aid

Beavers Baseball Ready For Stretch Run

Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

Lumberjacks Experience Will Lead Them In 2017

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Exposed Pipeline Shows Environmentalists, Residents What Is At Stake

While the Minnesota state legislature is in recess until next week, environmental activists anticipate a veto for a controversial bill that could
Posted on Apr. 11 2017

Recently Added

Common Ground 811 - Fiber Arts Tour

Posted on Apr. 12 2017

Exposed Pipeline Shows Environmentalists, Residents What Is At Stake

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

Area Lawmakers Make Final Push In 2017 Legislative Session

Posted on Apr. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.