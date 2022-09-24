Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Author Visits Kingdom Builders Christian School

Justin OthoudtSep. 23 2022

It’s not every day a student gets to sit down and read a book with the person who wrote it, but that’s exactly the kind of opportunity that was given to the students of Kingdom Builders Christian School on Friday, when Bemidji author Dr. Sonia O’Bryan came to talk about the creative process behind her newest children’s book, “Heavenly Father, Will You Be My Daddy?”

The book tells the story of Dr. O’Bryan’s daughter, who grew up without a father but found love through others in her life as well as through religion. The goal of the book is to show children in similar circumstances that they are not alone in their situation.

“I’m doing it for those kids, to be able to see themselves in books,” said Dr. O’Bryan. “It makes my heart full.”

It’s truly incredible to see that an author like Dr. O’Bryan stepped up to nurture a love of writing and illustrating in children, inspiring the next generation of authors, whatever their story may be.

Currently Dr. O’Bryan is working on a new book, this time centered around an adopted child. For more information, you can visit her website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic Reaches $1 Million Fundraising Milestone

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair

Country Musician Dustin Lynch Coming to Sanford Center in November

Bemidji’s Housing Matters to Be Recognized by Minnesota DHS for Outstanding Efforts

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.