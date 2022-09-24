Bemidji Author Visits Kingdom Builders Christian School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s not every day a student gets to sit down and read a book with the person who wrote it, but that’s exactly the kind of opportunity that was given to the students of Kingdom Builders Christian School on Friday, when Bemidji author Dr. Sonia O’Bryan came to talk about the creative process behind her newest children’s book, “Heavenly Father, Will You Be My Daddy?”

The book tells the story of Dr. O’Bryan’s daughter, who grew up without a father but found love through others in her life as well as through religion. The goal of the book is to show children in similar circumstances that they are not alone in their situation.

“I’m doing it for those kids, to be able to see themselves in books,” said Dr. O’Bryan. “It makes my heart full.”

It’s truly incredible to see that an author like Dr. O’Bryan stepped up to nurture a love of writing and illustrating in children, inspiring the next generation of authors, whatever their story may be.

Currently Dr. O’Bryan is working on a new book, this time centered around an adopted child. For more information, you can visit her website.

