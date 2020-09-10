Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Provides Details on Distance Learning Method

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 9 2020

With different challenges that Bemidji Area Schools has had to figure out to implement a distance learning model for families who have opted into that method, a lot more questions can now be answered as the first day of school approaches for the district.

The school district is asking families that if they decide to change between going from a distance learning method to an in-person learning method, they need to call the district and allow a couple of days for teachers to prepare. For families who still want to opt into distance learning, they can also call the district to let them know.

