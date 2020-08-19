Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Area Schools Preparing for Fall After Decision on Reopening Schools

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 18 2020

K-5th grade students in the Bemidji Area School district will be returning to school in the fall for an in-person learning method, but those in grades 6 through 12 will be learning through a hybrid model. We followed up with Superintendent Tim Lutz and Bemidji Area School Board members to see how they came up with their decision and how they plan to prepare.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while on any school campus, which was a motion that was approved by the board during the school board meeting.

The board also approved a new start date to allow school faculty and staff, parents, and families to prepare for the school year. The new start date is September 14th.

As a reminder, if you do not wish to participate in the models that the school board has decided on, you do have the option to opt in to a distance learning method.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

359 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Northwoods Adventure: Ruttger’s 35th Annual Oktoberfest Canceled Due to COVID-19

Man Arrested After Shots Fired in Bemidji

CRMC and Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive in Crosby

Latest Stories

Walz Administration to Appeal Latest Approvals For Line 3 Replacement

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

359 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Woman Drowns After Rescuing Children in Clearwater County

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Cass County Sheriff Calls for No or Slow Wake on County Waterways

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Northwoods Adventure: Ruttger's 35th Annual Oktoberfest Canceled Due to COVID-19

Posted on Aug. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.