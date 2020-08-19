Bemidji Area Schools Preparing for Fall After Decision on Reopening Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

K-5th grade students in the Bemidji Area School district will be returning to school in the fall for an in-person learning method, but those in grades 6 through 12 will be learning through a hybrid model. We followed up with Superintendent Tim Lutz and Bemidji Area School Board members to see how they came up with their decision and how they plan to prepare.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while on any school campus, which was a motion that was approved by the board during the school board meeting.

The board also approved a new start date to allow school faculty and staff, parents, and families to prepare for the school year. The new start date is September 14th.

As a reminder, if you do not wish to participate in the models that the school board has decided on, you do have the option to opt in to a distance learning method.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today