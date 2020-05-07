Bemidji Area Schools Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s no surprise that the dynamic of a school setting has changed tremendously for both students and teachers in the last few months, but this week is still meant to show teachers around the area that they are appreciated.

Members of the Bemidji School Board also wanted to give their thanks and show that they too are very appreciative of the hard work teachers put in to ensure students are well equipped.

