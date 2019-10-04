Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Alliance Responds Back

Oct. 4 2019

The Bemidji Alliance sent an open letter to the Bemidji Community today in response to the Bemidji City Councils vote to continue its support for Nate Mathews.

According to the open letter, the Bemidji Alliance will keep the complaint private out of respect for the City Council and the City Manager.

“Given the majority of the Council’s demonstrated willingness to ignore the concerns of dozens of community organizations and leaders, the Bemidji Alliance Leadership Council believes that continuing to press on with this effort will be futile,” Gary Johnson, Chairperson for the Bemidji Alliance Leadership Council said.

The Bemidji Alliance, along with a group of concerned citizens submitted a 22-page formal complaint to the Bemidji City Council in July, asking them to investigate documented patterns of behavior by the City Manager.  On September 9, 2019 the Bemidji City Council voted 5-2 to reaffirm its support of Nate Mathews as City Manager.

According to the release, the Bemidji Alliance is going to move on to bring the community together. The Bemidji Alliance will be announcing a new initiative within the next couple of days called Envision Bemidji 2030.

The goal of the initiative, according to the statement, will be to listen carefully to the entire community, identify a collective future we all desire for the greater Bemidji area, and define a clear action plan that will lead us there.

The Bemidji Alliance will remain wide open to the City leadership being an active, positive partner in the Envision Bemidji 2030 process, working together on equal terms with a coalition of public, private and non-profit organizations.

The Bemidji Alliance has developed a web site for those seeking more information on the Bemidji Alliance and its partner organizations. The information can be found on their website a www.bemidjialliance.org.

 

 

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Responds to Complaint Made by Coalition

Bemidji Alliance Responds To City Council’s Decision To Support City Manager

Bemidji Chief Of Police Talks Strategic Plan To City Council

The Bemidji Alliance Responds To City Council

Latest Story

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Baxter native and Democrat Quinn Nystrom announced her candidacy for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday. Nystrom is the
Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Chippewa National Forest Signs Agreement with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on Shared Stewardship

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Cass County Missing Person Investigation

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Highway 210 Between Brainerd And Ironton Officially Opens To Traffic

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Merrifield Father, Son Farmers Recognized For Water Quality Efforts

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.