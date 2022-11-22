Lakeland PBS

Beltrami Electric’s Mitten Tree Returns for 30th Year

Mary BalstadNov. 21 2022

Beltrami Electric Cooperative is bringing back the Mitten Tree for its 30th year.

This donation drive aims to provide hats, mittens and other winter clothing to area children in need. Beltrami Electric will accept new store-bought or homemade items to place on or under the tree in their Bemidji lobby. Because of the amount of donations they’ve received throughout the years, Beltrami Electric added a donation bin last year.

Through the Mitten Tree, Beltrami Electric estimates they have given roughly 13,000 mittens, hats, scarves, socks, and other clothing items to area children.

It’s wonderful,” said Angela Lyseng, Beltrami Electric communications specialist. “You know, it’s part of our commitment to community, and to see our members and employees and community come together with these donations, it really warms hearts twice. It warms the hearts of those that are giving, and then it warms the hands of those that are receiving.”

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 7. The items donated will go to children in Head Start and Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programs.

