Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Releases Details To Stolen Pistol, Two Stolen Vehicles And Drug Possession Charges

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office released the details to a stolen pistol, two stolen vehicles and drug possession charges.

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, on July 28th, a Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff witnessed two vehicles being operated recklessly on Beltrami Line Road SW (Beltrami CASH #48) in Grant Valley Township.

The Deputy was able to catch up to the fleeing vehicles after they entered Rockwood Township of Hubbard County. One of the vehicles, identified as a Chevrolet Equinox, failed to stop when signaled, and fled at a high rate of speed.

The Deputy pursued the vehicle to a residence in Moose Creek Township of Clearwater county were the vehicle entered a logging area on the property and eventually stopped after becoming disabled. The lone occupant/driver attempted to flee from the vehicle and the Deputy, Kyle Nohre and his K9 partner Mac were able to take the subject into custody. The suspect was later identified as Billie Joe Large, age 31, of Bemidji.

According to Sherrif Beitel, inside the vehicle Deputy Nohre located a loaded 9MM pistol magazine, a small amount of methamphetamine, and an off-road motorcycle that was later determined to be stolen from a residence in Bemidji.

After locating the loaded pistol magazine Deputy Nohre deployed his K-9 partner Mac to conduct a search for evidence. Mac was able to locate a 9mm pistol a short distance away from the vehicle. The pistol, was determined to belong to the loaded pistol magazine that had been located in the vehicle. The pistol was later identified as being reported stolen 5 days earlier from a residence in Bemidji.

Large was booked into the Beltrami county jail for fleeing in a motor vehicle, ineligible person in possession of a firearm, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

