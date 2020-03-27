Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Receiving Non-Emergency Calls About COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 26 2020

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center has been processing numerous non-emergency calls from the public with questions regarding COVID-19 and the latest information regarding the Governor’s Executive Order.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to not call the Emergency Communications Center with inquiries on what people can and cannot do regarding the latest “Stay At Home” executive order.

For additional information about the order and updates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the public can visit the Beltrami County Website and click on Beltrami County Response Hub. Information can also be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website, or the State of Minnesota website which lists an extensive list of essential workers and permissible activity.

There have been multiple request for permission passes for people to travel, but the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing passes at this time.  There are considerable permissible reasons to travel – please review the websites above.

To inquire if your job is classified as essential, you can email criticalsectors@state.mn.us.

