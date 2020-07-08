Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Reports “Pop” in Cases of COVID-19

Betsy Melin — Jul. 8 2020

With four new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday, the advice to wear a mask and social distance was echoed Tuesday night at a Beltrami County Board meeting where public health officials gave a quarterly health update.

Public health division director Cynthia Borgen spoke about what she called a “pop” in COVID-19 cases within the county. She said that many of the new cases can be traced back to a group of friends that they have been speaking with to trace the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The cluster is said to have visited around half a dozen businesses in the area, but the health department has not made public the locations the group visited, and they have no evidence to show that any single location was the source of infection.

Health officials reminded that people should wear a mask and maintain social distance as much as possible.

By — Betsy Melin

