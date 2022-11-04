Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Releases Jail Project Survey Results

Lakeland News — Nov. 4 2022

Beltrami County now has some feedback from the public to consider regarding the future of the Beltrami County Jail.

A public comment portal for citizens to provide feedback was open for more than two months and closed on Oct. 31.

The data gathered from the feedback shows the top three preferred options from the public are:

  • 1. Build a new jail (235)
  • 2. Expand the jail (212)
  • 3. Build a regional jail (190)

The number of responses after each option indicate the number of people who said they “probably would” or “definitely would” support that option.

The survey also sought feedback on potential funding sources for a jail project. When asked how likely individuals would be to support a local option sales tax, the responses were as follows:

  • Very likely – 143
  • Likely – 121
  • Neither likely or unlikely – 58
  • Unlikely – 29
  • Very unlikely – 57

When asked how likely individuals would be to support an increase in property taxes, the results were as follows:

  • Very likely – 45
  • Likely – 89
  • Neither likely or unlikely – 69
  • Unlikely – 70
  • Very unlikely – 135

Beltrami County will not utilize the feedback received as it takes the next steps in addressing the county jail’s current deficiencies and future needs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd

Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97

Lakeland PBS Looking for Feedback on Lakeland News Closed Captioning

Beltrami County Sheriff Candidates Meet at Public Forum

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.