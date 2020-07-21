Beltrami County Hosts Starry Trek in Bemidji

Lakeland PBS

Betsy Melin — Jul. 21 2020

Starry Trek is a statewide event focused on searching for starry stonewort, one of Minnesota’s newest aquatic invasive species along with other invasive species. Starry stonewort is an invasive algae that was first found in 2015 and has since spread to 14 Minnesota lakes. The event is an opportunity for people to team up with hundreds of your fellow Minnesotans and researchers to better understand its distribution in Minnesota.

Beltrami County Environmental Services is hosting the event in Bemidji on Saturday, August 15th. It is a free event that is open to families. No experience is necessary. They will be taking precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. One such precaution is that all groups must register by August 6th.

To register visit, https://www.maisrc.umn.edu/ais-detectors/starrytrek

