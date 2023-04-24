Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County History Center Receives Life-Saving Defibrillator from Sheriff’s Office

Justin OthoudtApr. 24 2023

The Beltrami County History Center recently received an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. These devices are used to help treat those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in case of an emergency.

This donation is possible due to a recent grant given to the Sheriff’s Office, which awarded them with several new AEDs. This has led the department to giving out older models of the life-saving devices to local organizations in the Bemidji area.

“Super exciting for us because we have a lot of volunteers, and members and visitors who pass through here, all the time,” said Beltrami County History Center Executive Director Emily Thabes. “Up until this point we did not have a defibrillator available in case somebody had a heart emergency incident, so we are super excited to have this available.”

Upon receiving the donation, members of the History Center’s staff took basic life-saving courses in order to ensure the AED would be used effectively in the future.

By — Justin Othoudt

