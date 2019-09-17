Beltrami County Historical Society Executive Director Gary Rozman Resigning

Gary Rozman, the executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, has resigned. He plans to focus on parenting full-time.

He was originally hired in December of 2016, and during his time at the Historical Society, he has fostered connections with non-profit organizations and cultural institutions throughout Northern Minnesota. He has expanded a variety of programs, organized events like the Annual Historical Melodrama FUNdraiser, and helped forge Bemidji’s sister city relationship with Filottrano in Italy.

Rozman’s last day is on September 28th, but he says he will still be involved with the Society.

“[I’d] also like to remain involved in some of the projects that have sprouted up while I’ve been here … [I’m] grateful for having gotten this opportunity. The past three years have really inspired in me an incredible passion in the story of this place,” said Rozman.

The Beltrami County Historical Society is looking for a new executive director. Resumes are being accepted now through September 26th.