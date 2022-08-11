Lakeland PBS

Beltrami County Fair Underway for 2022

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2022

The Beltrami County Fair now is underway for 2022 to provide fun and entertainment for people in the county and beyond.

The fair has been going on for over 100 years, with the first one being held in Blackduck. These days, it’s held about five miles northwest of Bemidji.

Of course, there will be plenty of food to go along with rides at the fair this year, as well as many exhibits. Entertainment on the grandstand includes motorcross Thursday night and Wojo’s Rodeo Friday and Saturday night.

Attendance was light Wednesday afternoon but is expected to pick up considerably in the coming days. And as in previous years, Lakeland PBS will have a booth once again at the fair, so be sure to stop by and say hi!

