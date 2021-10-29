Beltrami County Covid Recovery and Relief Grant Applications Now Available

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Covid Recovery and Relief Grant Applications are now available for both local nonprofits and some governmental organizations.

Beltrami County is allocating a portion of their American Rescue Plan Act dollars to local nonprofits and some governmental organizations, with the intention of helping turn the trend on the COVID-19 pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.

Eligible local non-profits and some governmental organizations who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic or non-profit agencies who serve households and communities who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic are eligible to apply.

Profit businesses are not eligible for the program. United Way of Bemidji Area is administering the grants on behalf of Beltrami County. Guidelines and the application materials are available online at unitedwaybemidji.org.

Applications can also be requested by calling the United Way office at 218-444-8929. To be considered, organizations must be located or operate within Beltrami County’s jurisdictional limits, as well as meeting other COVID response efforts outlined within the application materials.

While grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis, the first round of grants must be received by 5 pm on November 12th, 2021, to receive consideration. If funds allow, subsequent rounds of these relief and recovery grants may be offered.

