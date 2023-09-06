Beltrami County Closer to Allocating $3 Million in Opioid Settlement Funds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Allocation of the nearly $3 million in estimated opioid settlement funds for Beltrami County is currently being discussed.

The county board heard an update at their latest meeting for what the current Opioid Steering Committee recommends for the funds the county has already received. The proposal included allocating 10% to administrative services, 15% for correctional and 15% for youth services. All of these allocations would be on an annual basis.

How the other 60% of the funds would be spent is dependent upon the steering committee, members of which would need to be approved by the county board.

“What we’re looking to do is allocate 40% off the top to help support county-funded activities and then leave the other 60% for the committee,” explained Beltrami County Public Health Division Director Amy Bowles, “and with [the county board’s] blessing, oversight for spending down the road as we go.”

The Opioid Steering Committee will be holding two community learning events in October. The first is set for Oct. 24 at Beltrami Electric. The second event will be on Oct. 30 at the Blackduck Golf Course.

