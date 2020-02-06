Beltrami County Board Approves Two Items On Regular Agenda
The Beltrami County Board of Commissions approved two items on the regular meeting agenda on Tuesday. Both the memorandum of agreement for the Thief River Falls One Watershed One Plan and the Airport Agreement and Mortgage were approved by the board. Money from the latter agreement would build more hangers and make commercial space available for lease at the Bemidji Regional Airport.
